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FBI Interviews Alleged Boy Rape Victim of Bill Clinton
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38 views • July 07, 2020
July 5th 2020
“Child sex trafficking investigators from the FBI’s New York field office have conducted an interview with a victim who provided chilling details about allegedly being raped by Bill Clinton on a yacht in New England when the victim was a young boy.”
https://repubpost.com/2020/07/02/fbi-...
“Child sex trafficking investigators from the FBI’s New York field office have conducted an interview with a victim who provided chilling details about allegedly being raped by Bill Clinton on a yacht in New England when the victim was a young boy.”
https://repubpost.com/2020/07/02/fbi-...
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