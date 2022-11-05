The End of Men | The Agenda to Remove Strong Men From Society | by Tucker Carlson

Please Like and Share to support my efforts.
The American man is in crisis. Fight back here: https://warriorMBS.com
Traditional gender roles once gave families stability and continuity from generation to generation. Today, the world is in full scale attack mode on what it means to be a man. All the gender bending has men questioning who they are and how to fulfill the important roles in life--as fathers, husbands, and community leaders. This uncertainty is disrupting their personal and professional lives, leaving them frustrated and causing them to live far below their potential. The very foundations of our society are crumbling because of it.
Why is this Happening?
This Tucker Carlson episode is a deep-dive into the global agenda against strong men and its consequences for our country, as well as creative ways people are fighting back to counter the decline of American men.
If you want to better understand how this may be affecting you, or if you are ready to take action and optimize your health, mental clarity, and spiritual foundation; join our tribe at: https://warriorMBS.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.