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Worthless
neversaydie
neversaydie
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28 views • 4 days ago

step up
step down
here come 
the money clowns

print it
like its going out of style
sleepwalking sheeple
stay a while

Greed devours
what souls remain
Marching drones 
in debt and chains

worthless people
worthless souls
worthless money
enslaves us all
worthless people
control us all
worthless money
there is a better way
there has to be a better way
there is a better way
there has to be a better way

in their empty towers
they plot and scheme
new ways
to make us bleed

times are changing
resistance runs high
crank up the distractions
make them run and hide

Greed devours
what souls remain
Marching drones 
in debt and chains

worthless people
worthless souls
worthless money
enslaves us all
worthless people
control us all
worthless money
there is a better way
there has to be a better way
there is a better way
there has to be a better way

Sleepwalking people, 
dead inside
Eyes wide shut, 
the truth denied

Feed the machine 
or be denied
betrayed the trust
for their lust

Greed devours
what souls remain
Marching drones 
in debt and chains

worthless people
worthless souls
worthless money
enslaves us all
worthless people
control us all
worthless money
there is a better way
there has to be a better way
there is a better way
there has to be a better way

Keywords
technomusic videoedmworld musicneversaaydie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy