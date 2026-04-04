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step up
step down
here come
the money clowns
print it
like its going out of style
sleepwalking sheeple
stay a while
Greed devours
what souls remain
Marching drones
in debt and chains
worthless people
worthless souls
worthless money
enslaves us all
worthless people
control us all
worthless money
there is a better way
there has to be a better way
there is a better way
there has to be a better way
in their empty towers
they plot and scheme
new ways
to make us bleed
times are changing
resistance runs high
crank up the distractions
make them run and hide
Greed devours
what souls remain
Marching drones
in debt and chains
worthless people
worthless souls
worthless money
enslaves us all
worthless people
control us all
worthless money
there is a better way
there has to be a better way
there is a better way
there has to be a better way
Sleepwalking people,
dead inside
Eyes wide shut,
the truth denied
Feed the machine
or be denied
betrayed the trust
for their lust
Greed devours
what souls remain
Marching drones
in debt and chains
worthless people
worthless souls
worthless money
enslaves us all
worthless people
control us all
worthless money
there is a better way
there has to be a better way
there is a better way
there has to be a better way