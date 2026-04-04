step up

step down

here come

the money clowns



print it

like its going out of style

sleepwalking sheeple

stay a while



Greed devours

what souls remain

Marching drones

in debt and chains



worthless people

worthless souls

worthless money

enslaves us all

worthless people

control us all

worthless money

there is a better way

there has to be a better way

there is a better way

there has to be a better way



in their empty towers

they plot and scheme

new ways

to make us bleed



times are changing

resistance runs high

crank up the distractions

make them run and hide



Greed devours

what souls remain

Marching drones

in debt and chains



worthless people

worthless souls

worthless money

enslaves us all

worthless people

control us all

worthless money

there is a better way

there has to be a better way

there is a better way

there has to be a better way



Sleepwalking people,

dead inside

Eyes wide shut,

the truth denied



Feed the machine

or be denied

betrayed the trust

for their lust



Greed devours

what souls remain

Marching drones

in debt and chains



worthless people

worthless souls

worthless money

enslaves us all

worthless people

control us all

worthless money

there is a better way

there has to be a better way

there is a better way

there has to be a better way



