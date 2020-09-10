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A distress call from Germany
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287 views • September 10, 2020
the Holocaust is a lie, it happened in reverse...We plundered Germany for its wealth and technology and raped all their women in the biggest mass rape in human history (2 million girls)....They removed the Jews from all high offices which caused a civil war in their country, so they put the rebellious ones in LABOR camps until they could figure out what to do with them...There was no extermination order, the gas chambers have never been found....Most Jews tell about being treated fairly at Auschwitz but a core group of about 300 invented an extermination lie and gave themselves tattoos that didn’t match
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