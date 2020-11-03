Proof of November 3, 2020 Election Fraud: Wildly Fluctuating Numbers

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A Telegram user, "Lone Raccoon", converted the Edison Data for Philadelphia, PA into an animated chart of Total, In-Person, & Mail-in Votes. If this election were not rigged: 1. The numbers would have stopped increasing somewhere around 11 PM on Nov. 3; 2. All values would only increase. It would be impossible for them to decrease. 3. Instead, they fluctuate giving evidence of election manipulation.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/