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The Science Agenda to Exterminate Blacks
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376 views • October 10, 2021
now released a one-hour science lecture video that documents the multiple vectors through which people of African descent are being targeted for depopulation, covert infertility and extermination by “science” and “medicine.” (Watch the full video lecture below.)
This video lecture documents the pattern of heavy metals poisoning, medical experimentation, organ harvesting, covert fertility task forces and other tactics that seek to eliminate blacks from our planet. It uses, with credit, video footage from the shocking documentary film Maafa21, available at Maafa21.com.
These genocidal tactics are carried out in the name of science and medicine via the following vectors:
Food supply (laced with infertility chemicals, confirmed by the New York Times quoting a U.S. President’s science advisor)
Water supply (heavy metals poisoning, as we recently witnessed in Flint, Michigan)
Medical experimentation (Tuskegee, Guatemalan prisoner experiments funded by the U.S. government, etc.)
Immunization campaign (covert sterilization of young women in Africa)
Cancer (disproportionately affects people of darker skin color due to vitamin D deficiency)
Abortion activities that target blacks in order to harvest baby organ tissue for use in vaccines — medical cannibalism
See more confirming research articles on these topics:
Vaccines and Medical Experiments on Children, Minorities, Woman and Inmates (1845 – 2007)
New “RNA interference” crop technology WEAPONIZES food into the ultimate eugenics weapon… could target Blacks for covert sterilization
Investigation panel concludes U.S. government conspired with doctors to commit murderous medical experiments in Guatemala
Tetanus vaccines found spiked with sterilization chemical to carry out race-based genocide against Africans
Think government wants to help you? Revisit the true, horrifying history of the Tuskegee medical experiments on blacks
Guatemalan STD medical experiments were just one crime in a long history of medical-government collusion to use humans as guinea pigs
UN injects tetanus vaccines secretly laced with sterilization drug into Kenyan women
This video lecture documents the pattern of heavy metals poisoning, medical experimentation, organ harvesting, covert fertility task forces and other tactics that seek to eliminate blacks from our planet. It uses, with credit, video footage from the shocking documentary film Maafa21, available at Maafa21.com.
These genocidal tactics are carried out in the name of science and medicine via the following vectors:
Food supply (laced with infertility chemicals, confirmed by the New York Times quoting a U.S. President’s science advisor)
Water supply (heavy metals poisoning, as we recently witnessed in Flint, Michigan)
Medical experimentation (Tuskegee, Guatemalan prisoner experiments funded by the U.S. government, etc.)
Immunization campaign (covert sterilization of young women in Africa)
Cancer (disproportionately affects people of darker skin color due to vitamin D deficiency)
Abortion activities that target blacks in order to harvest baby organ tissue for use in vaccines — medical cannibalism
See more confirming research articles on these topics:
Vaccines and Medical Experiments on Children, Minorities, Woman and Inmates (1845 – 2007)
New “RNA interference” crop technology WEAPONIZES food into the ultimate eugenics weapon… could target Blacks for covert sterilization
Investigation panel concludes U.S. government conspired with doctors to commit murderous medical experiments in Guatemala
Tetanus vaccines found spiked with sterilization chemical to carry out race-based genocide against Africans
Think government wants to help you? Revisit the true, horrifying history of the Tuskegee medical experiments on blacks
Guatemalan STD medical experiments were just one crime in a long history of medical-government collusion to use humans as guinea pigs
UN injects tetanus vaccines secretly laced with sterilization drug into Kenyan women
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