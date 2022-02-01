Beev Rations - Official Fake News [Official Video]

The new single from Beev Rations, premeriered today and due for release on February 8, is as full of swing, blues and surprises musically as it is meaningful and sharp lyrically, all infused with the band's indie, alternative, inquisitive and iconoclastic spirit.



Alan James dissects in Official Fake News the world of "authorized" and "certified" information, its propagation media and the powers that pull the strings behind the scenes.



Then it is up to the listener to consider whether what he has heard is simply an anodyne, scathing or sarcastic look -more or less theatrical and irreverent- at the world of information, or whether it is also simply a matter of the facts and life itself in this "information society", so "civilized", where the truth -many still want to believe- is told by the powers that be through the "authorities", "journalists", talk show hosts and entertainers who appear on television, radio and in the press, all for the common good or the safety of the citizens. Ha!



SunnToneS