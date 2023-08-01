BREAKING: Never before seen footage of Ashley Biden CONFIRMING the famed “Biden Diary” is hers!
“I’m Ashley Biden. It is my stuff” "where can my husband meet you?"
Well, I hope they have authentication; after all its coming from Project Veritas not James OKeefe.
#BidenDiary #DearDiary @Project_Veritas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.