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BREAKING: Never before seen footage of Ashley Biden CONFIRMING the famed “Biden Diary” is hers!
“I’m Ashley Biden. It is my stuff” "where can my husband meet you?"
Well, I hope they have authentication; after all its coming from Project Veritas not James OKeefe.
#BidenDiary #DearDiary @Project_Veritas