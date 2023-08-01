Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: Never before seen footage of Ashley Biden CONFIRMING the famed “Biden Diary” is hers!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2074 Subscribers
Shop now
202 views
Published 19 hours ago

BREAKING: Never before seen footage of Ashley Biden CONFIRMING the famed “Biden Diary” is hers!

“I’m Ashley Biden. It is my stuff” "where can my husband meet you?"

Well, I hope they have authentication; after all its coming from Project Veritas not James OKeefe.

#BidenDiary #DearDiary @Project_Veritas

Keywords
ashley bidenconfirming calldiary is hersproj veritas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket