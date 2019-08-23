© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
23Aug19 Tourist Babies, H.O.T.C.A.R.S., Is Epstein Dead or Alive
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • August 23, 2019
Anchor babies (call them tourist babies) are being talked about by Trump. Here why he’s right. But he’s pushing a dangerous, very expensive drug for “suicidal” veterans through the VA and AG Barr who loves RedFlagLaws, defended pro bono the FBI sniper who executed Randy Weaver wife at Ruby Ridge. Then, Eric Peters (EPAutos.com) on red hot lies about H.O.T.C.A.R.S. legislations, John Kiriakou (JohnKiriakou.com) on who Epstein worked for and whether he thinks he’s dead or alive, and Richard Proctor (BathroomEconomics.com) on how we’ve lost due process (CPS, Civil Asset Forfeiture, RedFlagLaws) and how we get it back
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.