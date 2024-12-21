The Book of Enoch - Chapter 8-11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And the whole earth has been corrupted through the works that were taught by Azazel: 'To him ascibe all sin'
Unlocking the key to understanding the Leviticus 16 scapegoat
Chapter 8 – we learn about Azazel and Semjaza, the leaders of the Fallen Angels and their corruption of the earth. Men plead for help.
Chapter 9 – Four of the Holy Angels intervene for men, which is their actual role. They approach God for instructions
Chapter 10a – God gives directions to these Four Holy Angels re: Noah, Azazel, Semjaza, the other Fallen Angels, the Nephilim and the unrighteous
Chapter 10b-11 – We also hear of God's long-term plan for cleansing the earth and providing blessings for the righteous