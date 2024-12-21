BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Book of Enoch - Chapter 8-11
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • 4 months ago

And the whole earth has been corrupted through the works that were taught by Azazel: 'To him ascibe all sin'


Unlocking the key to understanding the Leviticus 16 scapegoat


Chapter 8 – we learn about Azazel and Semjaza, the leaders of the Fallen Angels and their corruption of the earth.  Men plead for help.

Chapter 9 – Four of the Holy Angels intervene for men, which is their actual  role.  They approach God for instructions

Chapter 10a – God gives directions to these Four Holy Angels re: Noah, Azazel, Semjaza, the other Fallen Angels, the Nephilim and the unrighteous

Chapter 10b-11 – We also hear of God's long-term plan for cleansing the earth and providing blessings for the righteous

Keywords
jesusalienufoww3floodnoahfallen angelsleviticusscapegoatnephilimndearchangelsconstellationazazelsemjaza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy