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The Brizer Show interviews Jan: Global COVID weirdness & South African News
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122 views • April 05, 2021
Brizer in Ireland and Jan in South Africa chat about the crazy COVID nonsense globally. We also discuss news from South Africa and Africa and how strange things are here.
This interview was done on 2021-03-29.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
This interview was done on 2021-03-29.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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