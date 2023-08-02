July 2023 Interview with Jaco Booyens

Audrey Werner jumps into the "cry room" at Red River Cowboy Church in Denison, TX for a quick interview with Jaco Booyens where he was a guest speaker for a Texoma Patriot meeting.
If you would like to learn more and find out how to support The Matthew XVIII Group, please visit https://www.matthewxviii.org/ .
To learn about Jacoy Booyen's ministry, please visit https://jacobooyensministries.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.