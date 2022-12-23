Create New Account
🇦🇺 Former President Of The Australian Medical Association Dr. Kerryn Phelps Has Revealed She Suffered A Serious Vaccine Injury And Says Doctors Are Being Censored
Dr. Kerryn Phelps Has Broken Her Silence And Revealed She And Her Wife Both Suffered Serious And Ongoing Injuries From Covid 'Vaccines' While Suggesting The True Rate Of Adverse Events Is Far Higher Than Acknowledged Due To Under-Reporting And Because The Regulators Censoring Public Discussion With Threats To Doctors.

