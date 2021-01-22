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Wild year 2020. What Believers should do now in God’s Shakings, part 2
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20 views • January 22, 2021
The year 2020 was wild. What happens next? What does God want us to be doing and thinking next? How should you and other believers handle and process everything that’s happening and has happened? Can we be following anyone other than God himself? Can we be deceived in our expectations? What lessons can we learn from the last few months especially? I hope you listen carefully to the many visit us here
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