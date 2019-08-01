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Grafting Dwarf Interstem Apple Trees 1/3: What and why, advantages and disadvantages
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7 views • August 01, 2019
What interstem trees are, some of the many advantages and the few disadvantages.
My Blog posts on Interstem trees: https://turkeysong.wordpress.com/tag/...
An inexpensive, but quality grafting knife is the Victorinox Gardener: http://amzn.to/1Fut9Gg (affiliate link) If you have a Swiss army knife or similar pocket knife, you can use that for grafting and it should work fine. If you want a real grafting knife that is sharpened on one side only, I like this one a lot. It has a grippy handle, it's cheap and the bright color makes it hard to lose and easy to spot when you need it. It also has a thin and easy to sharpen blade. The only significant difference between this and the more expensive victorinox grafting knife is that the grafting knife has a flap lifter for budding, which isn't necessary unless you do a whole lot of budding, so don't waste your money. Having lost several grafting knives in the field, I highly recommend the neon yellow handle version.
Support me by using this link whenever you shop on Amazon. Free for you, a big help to me: http://amzn.to/296alqr
Visit the SkillCult Website and Blog: www.skillcult.com
Subscribe here: www.youtube.com/skillcult
My Blog posts on Interstem trees: https://turkeysong.wordpress.com/tag/...
An inexpensive, but quality grafting knife is the Victorinox Gardener: http://amzn.to/1Fut9Gg (affiliate link) If you have a Swiss army knife or similar pocket knife, you can use that for grafting and it should work fine. If you want a real grafting knife that is sharpened on one side only, I like this one a lot. It has a grippy handle, it's cheap and the bright color makes it hard to lose and easy to spot when you need it. It also has a thin and easy to sharpen blade. The only significant difference between this and the more expensive victorinox grafting knife is that the grafting knife has a flap lifter for budding, which isn't necessary unless you do a whole lot of budding, so don't waste your money. Having lost several grafting knives in the field, I highly recommend the neon yellow handle version.
Support me by using this link whenever you shop on Amazon. Free for you, a big help to me: http://amzn.to/296alqr
Visit the SkillCult Website and Blog: www.skillcult.com
Subscribe here: www.youtube.com/skillcult
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