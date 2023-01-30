Here’s the Secret To Getting Awesome Results From ChatGPT

Did you know that you can use this tool for virtually ANYTHING? 🤯

In this video, Omar Mo, founder of the Nomad Cast Podcasting Agency and host of The Nomadic Executive, talks about the many ways one can utilize ChatGPT, especially for their business!

According to Omar, GPT-3 is able to respond to user inputs eloquently and accurately because it is able to scrape data from websites that have been around all the way up to 2021. 🤖

This makes it possible for the program to do many things, such writing stories, answering questions, participating in debates with the user, and even writing code! 👀

Check out the website in my profile to learn more about GPT-3 and how you can make it work for you!