NASA & KUBRICK, MOON BUGGIES & MURDER -- Bart Sibrel

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In Bart Sibrel's book Moon Man, a death bed confession revealed the
Apollo missions hoax and the military base where the first 'moon
landing' was filmed. What wasn't in the book but which can be revealed
here now, is that the coverup of the greatest hoax on mankind also
involved a deathbed confession of murder. Bart Sibrel returns to SGT
Report to discuss NASA, Kubrick, moon buggies and murder.
https://www.sibrel.com/
Mirrored - SGT Report