NASA & KUBRICK, MOON BUGGIES & MURDER -- Bart Sibrel
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
In Bart Sibrel's book Moon Man, a death bed confession revealed the Apollo missions hoax and the military base where the first 'moon landing' was filmed. What wasn't in the book but which can be revealed here now, is that the coverup of the greatest hoax on mankind also involved a deathbed confession of murder. Bart Sibrel returns to SGT Report to discuss NASA, Kubrick, moon buggies and murder.
https://www.sibrel.com/

Mirrored - SGT Report

Keywords
murdernasakubrickbart sibrelmoon buggies

