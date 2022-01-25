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Doctor Joins Infowars Live from Capitol Hill Following Historic Hearing on Pandemic Response
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1343 views • January 25, 2022
Dr. Ben Marble of https://myfreedoctor.com/ joins Infowars Live from outside the historic hearing on Capitol Hill exposing the dangers of the pandemic response to Covid-19.
Watch the full panel vid and read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/must-watch-censored-doctors-speak-out-against-americas-pandemic-response-at-capitol-hill-covid-hearing/
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Watch the full panel vid and read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/must-watch-censored-doctors-speak-out-against-americas-pandemic-response-at-capitol-hill-covid-hearing/
Save 40% on our powerful Wholefood Multivitamin that’s loaded with natural immune support boosters many listeners have been asking for!
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