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Under the Wire Speaks with Dr Jessica Rose
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76 views • March 14, 2022
Dr. Jessica Rose is a Canadian researcher with a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Mathematics and a Master's degree in Immunology from Memorial University of Newfoundland. She also holds a PhD in Computational Biology from Bar Ilan University and 2 Post Doctoral degrees: one in Molecular Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and one in Biochemistry from the Technion Institute of Technology. She was also accepted for a 2-month program as a senior researcher at the Weizmann Institute prior to completion of her latest post doctoral degree at the Technion. Her more recent research efforts are aimed at descriptive analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data in efforts to make this data accessible to the public.

Dr Rose's Substack - https://jessicar.substack.com/

Dr Rose on VAERS Reporting - https://originalrebel.net/2021/09/23/dr-jessica-rose-compares-vaers-covid-19-vaccine-data-to-previous-vaccines/

The Bradford Hill Criteria - https://michaelburgwin3.com/2022/02/06/jessica-rose-the-bradford-hill-criteria-cuz-the-cowards-of-causation-denial-need-complete-conversion/
Keywords
modernapfizercovid-19bradford hill criteriamessenger rnadr jessica rose
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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