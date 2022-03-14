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Under the Wire Speaks with Dr Jessica Rose
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76 views • March 14, 2022
Dr. Jessica Rose is a Canadian researcher with a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Mathematics and a Master's degree in Immunology from Memorial University of Newfoundland. She also holds a PhD in Computational Biology from Bar Ilan University and 2 Post Doctoral degrees: one in Molecular Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and one in Biochemistry from the Technion Institute of Technology. She was also accepted for a 2-month program as a senior researcher at the Weizmann Institute prior to completion of her latest post doctoral degree at the Technion. Her more recent research efforts are aimed at descriptive analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data in efforts to make this data accessible to the public.
Dr Rose's Substack - https://jessicar.substack.com/
Dr Rose on VAERS Reporting - https://originalrebel.net/2021/09/23/dr-jessica-rose-compares-vaers-covid-19-vaccine-data-to-previous-vaccines/
The Bradford Hill Criteria - https://michaelburgwin3.com/2022/02/06/jessica-rose-the-bradford-hill-criteria-cuz-the-cowards-of-causation-denial-need-complete-conversion/
Dr Rose's Substack - https://jessicar.substack.com/
Dr Rose on VAERS Reporting - https://originalrebel.net/2021/09/23/dr-jessica-rose-compares-vaers-covid-19-vaccine-data-to-previous-vaccines/
The Bradford Hill Criteria - https://michaelburgwin3.com/2022/02/06/jessica-rose-the-bradford-hill-criteria-cuz-the-cowards-of-causation-denial-need-complete-conversion/
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