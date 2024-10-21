Hasbara - The Art Of Deception

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hasbara is a form of propaganda primarily aimed at an international audience, particularly in Western countries. Its purpose is to influence the conversation in a way that positively portrays Israeli political moves and policies, including actions undertaken by Israel in the past. Often, Hasbara's efforts involve a negative portrayal of Arabs and, in particular, Palestinians.
📖 Read - The Israel Project’s 2009 Global Language Dictionary By (((Frank Luntz))) ► HERE: https://www.transcend.org/tms/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/sf-israel-projects-2009-global-language-dictionary.pdf
📖 Read - Hasbara Handbook: Promoting Israel On Campus By World Union Of Jewish Students ► HERE: http://www.middle-east-info.org/take/wujshasbara.pdf
🔗 Hasbara and the control of narrative as an element of strategy: https://web.archive.org/web/20130204002013/https://www.sott.net/article/257539-Hasbara-and-the-control-of-narrative-as-an-element-of-strategy
🔗 The Israel Project’s Secret Hasbara Handbook Exposed: https://web.archive.org/web/20130317195459/https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2009/07/10/the-israel-projects-secret-hasbara-handbook-exposed/
🔗 The art of deception: How Israel uses ‘hasbara’ to whitewash its crimes: https://web.archive.org/web/20210612224947/https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/the-art-of-deception-how-israel-uses-hasbara-to-whitewash-its-crimes-46775
🔗 The Jewish Hasbara in All Its Glory. Lies, Lies Everywhere: https://web.archive.org/web/20220516054309/https://www.unz.com/lromanoff/the-jewish-hasbara-in-all-its-glory-lies-lies-everywhere/
🔗 Hasbara: 'Israel’s' Propaganda Policy: https://web.archive.org/web/20221113220142/https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/analysis/hasbara:-israels-propaganda-policy
🔗 Hasbara - Yonatan Mendel: https://web.archive.org/web/20210329094953/https:/www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v32/n05/yonatan-mendel/hasbara
Mirrored - Just a Dude
