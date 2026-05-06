Trump out of options in Gulf & Iran has won, John Mearsheimer says to ret. Judge Andrew Napolitano

Trump out of options in Gulf and Iran has won, Mearsheimer says

Iran still controls the Strait of Hormuz after US President Donald Trump’s bid to break the Iranian blockade failed on May 4, US political scientist John Mearsheimer tells retired Judge Andrew Napolitano.

🔊 "We have no viable military option with respect to Hormuz, we have no viable military option when it comes to bombing Iran," Mearsheimer says.

Trump’s botched offensive is a de-facto recognition that the US naval blockade of Iran is also ineffective, he argues.

Mearsheimer says the only solution is to strike a peace deal with Iran—but Trump doesn't want to as that would mean "the Iranians have won."

💬 "If we sit down and negotiate a deal it will become clear to anybody with a triple-digit IQ that Iranians won, because Trump will be forced to make huge concessions," Mearsheimer says.