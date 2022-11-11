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Apocalyptic Conspiracy?
In Episode 54 we discuss the growing movement around the world to discredit anyone and everything that disagrees with the mainstream as a conspiracy, even the Bible. We also look at the 1700 year celebration of Sunday laws and the rekindling of Sunday movements around the world. The Bible warns that morality will be eliminated just before Jesus returns, is this prevalent today?