Not My Fault

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Don’t Blame Me
* It’s fair to tie our leaders to their catastrophes.
* The rise in gas prices is a definite catastrophe.
* Nothing makes a country poorer faster than rising energy prices.
* Our [p]resident in 2019 promised he would do this.
* [Bidan] did exactly what he promised.
* Thanks Joe; gas prices are at a record high.
* He swears none of this is his fault.
* The Putin blame game isn’t fixing anything.
* [Bidan] wrote a letter scolding oil companies.
* We are reliving Jimmy Carter’s mistakes.
* We lived through this already and no one liked it.
* The risks are too high for oil producers.
* We might never see another refinery built here.
* Solar and wind are unreliable, obviously.
* White House: oops, our sanctions didn’t work; everyone’s fault but [Bidan]!
* Sanctions on Russia only hurt our economy.
* COVID mandates are disrupting the supply chain.
* Dems won’t take responsibility for their failures.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 June 2022
https://tv.gab.com/channel/gee/view/tucker-carlson-the-price-of-us-62aaf8a013cd145f9898e25e