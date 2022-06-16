Not My Fault

Don’t Blame Me

* It’s fair to tie our leaders to their catastrophes.

* The rise in gas prices is a definite catastrophe.

* Nothing makes a country poorer faster than rising energy prices.

* Our [p]resident in 2019 promised he would do this.

* [Bidan] did exactly what he promised.

* Thanks Joe; gas prices are at a record high.

* He swears none of this is his fault.

* The Putin blame game isn’t fixing anything.

* [Bidan] wrote a letter scolding oil companies.

* We are reliving Jimmy Carter’s mistakes.

* We lived through this already and no one liked it.

* The risks are too high for oil producers.

* We might never see another refinery built here.

* Solar and wind are unreliable, obviously.

* White House: oops, our sanctions didn’t work; everyone’s fault but [Bidan]!

* Sanctions on Russia only hurt our economy.

* COVID mandates are disrupting the supply chain.

* Dems won’t take responsibility for their failures.

The full version of this segment is linked below.







Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 June 2022

https://tv.gab.com/channel/gee/view/tucker-carlson-the-price-of-us-62aaf8a013cd145f9898e25e

