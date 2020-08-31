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CV is a SCAM! Proof of scripted fear campaign
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38 views • August 31, 2020
Clear, undeniable evidence that the "news" is scripted and controlled to play out the CV scam. Special thanks to Global Vision for first portion of video and Frank Jock of It's Flat Folks FB group for various other 666 related articles. Prog music (Another Time) by Campanelli.
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