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Hunter Biden's Laptop
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413 views • October 30, 2020
Real patriotism means resisting tyranny, corruption, and despotism within the government, and supporting the Constitution and the Principles of Liberty upon which America was founded. The true patriot is motivated by a sense of responsibility to our Nation, and out of self interest -- for himself, his family, and his posterity -- to resist government abuse of power whenever he sees it. I reject the notion that patriotism means blind, unquestioning obedience to the government. Resistance to illegal and unconstitutional usurpation of our Unalienable Rights is the solemn duty of every American. Each of us must choose which course of action we should take: education, conventional political action, or even peaceful civil disobedience. But let it not be said that we did nothing. History is watching us.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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