BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Create your own style; cheap but unique 👗
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
326 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
344 views • 9 months ago

Do more with less. I buy second hand clothing really cheap, like this dress was 5 euros and I tailor them myself to fit me. When I tell people I adjust and make my own style of clothing, they think it's great and it's actually very easy. These days many people only want to wear expensive brands but why not be creative and save some money for more important stuff? Also, I love wearing dresses whenever I can because it's just nice to be feminin. Nothing out of the ordinary, just simple with happy colours. And yes, I always wear a smile, that one always suits me well 😃😂🤣🙋🏼‍♀️ I may be still not completely healed but that doesn't mean I can't take good care of myself. Fitness, sunlight, nice clothing, and the world looks a lot better! 🙏

Keywords
classicstylesecond hand clothing made newless is moretailor madehappy appearance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy