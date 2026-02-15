🔥 Artillery hits enemy positions

00:00 The Tsentr Group of Forces' Msta-S self-propelled artillery system of the 35th Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade eliminated an AFU manpower concentration area in Krasnoarmeysk direction.

00:27 The Vostok Group of Forces' Msta-B towed howitzers delivered precise strikes at enemy UAV command posts in Zaporozhye region.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Two Majors #Review #Update as of February 15, 2026

▪️ The past week, due to leaks in the media and the obvious actions of the USA, allowed us to get an idea of the timelines and possible plans for a freeze in the conflict. Nothing prevents these plans from collapsing, as has happened more than once. According to the Western press, by the end of spring in 🇺🇦 Ukraine, the Americans want to see elections held. This will allow the arrival of a new (already legitimate) Ukrainian president in Moscow🇷🇺 (or Minsk🇧🇾), where Zelensky himself would not have gone, and for Supreme he is unacceptable. To persuade the parties to such actions, Washington is trying to reduce the potential of the parties by playing with the level of arms supplies to Ukraine, disconnecting the Russian Armed Forces from Starlink, threatening with sanctions (the chaos with the seizure of tankers also solves this problem), but not forgetting to promise gold mountains to both sides in the event of a freeze in the hostilities. The stumbling block remains the territory of part of the DPR, which is still controlled by the AFU. There has been no mention of the discussion of cities such as Kherson, Zaporozhye, not to mention Nikolaev or Odessa at the negotiations for a long time.

▪️ Mutual strikes of the Russian and Ukrainian Armed Forces are leading to increasingly serious consequences. Kiev complains about colossal losses in generating capacities, receiving hundreds of generators from European countries in return, which allows to localize problems in the most difficult areas. Nevertheless, the destruction of thermal power stations and substations in the enemy's capital region, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev has an impact on the overall situation.

▪️ In our territory, there are also constant incoming strikes, including at great depth, as was the case in Ukhta this week. The enemy's goal is oil and industrial facilities, and Zelensky calls the reduction of Russia's economic potential his task.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, the situation is critical. The centralized heat supply to homes has been destroyed by AFU strikes until the end of the heating season. The strongest daily missile strikes from American MLRS still break through our air defense and reach their targets. In addition, the enemy's tactical drone operators are conducting high-intensity terrorist attacks against the civilian population, reporting on deaths and injuries almost daily.

The energy of all frontline regions: Kursk, Bryansk, Zaporozhye, Kherson regions.

▪️ On the front the enemy is trying to take advantage of the difficulties in organizing communication and is constantly launching counterattacks on the section from Gulyaypole to Ternovatoye in the Zaporozhye region, operating in small columns on armored vehicles. The GRU "Vostok" daily reports on repelling AFU raids. The "gray zone"/ "combat zone" due to a huge number of drones on both sides has finally replaced the "line of contact". To storm a tactically important strongpoint, assault troops are forced to accumulate in small groups for a week and more: such is the density of drones in the air. Both sides, before engaging in a firefight with the enemy, have to solve the extremely difficult task of overcoming this very "gray zone". The supply of forward groups is mainly by air. Powerful strikes of our FAB, TOS, missile weapons, UAVs such as "Lightning" or "Geranium" in the interests of forward units are doing their job, but difficulties with the advance of infantry do not allow us to talk about a quick advance anywhere.

The (partial) summary was made by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)