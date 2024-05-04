Footage of the retreat of a large group of Ukrainian Armed Forces under artillery fire from Arkhangelsk.
Apparently, the enemy tried to retreat along the plantings and the road towards Kalinovo. Exit point: 48.26753, 37.63842.
Adding:
In Ukraine, men who have not updated their data in the TCC are prohibited from withdrawing from ATMs more than 100 hryvnia (3$). A larger amount of money can be withdrawn only after updating the data at the military registration and enlistment office.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.