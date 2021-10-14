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The Demonic Immortal Cell Line Jab
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365 views • October 14, 2021
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=616723721648ca3e2518c31e
On February 8, 1951,cervical cells were taken without consent from a 31-year-old African-American mother of five, who died of cancer on October 4, 1951.The cell line was found to be remarkably durable and prolific. These cells taken from Henrietta Lacks by Cell biologist George Otto Gey would be kept alive and developed into an immortal cell line. These cells and those of an aborted baby boy from 1966 have been cloned millions of times and used to grow the vaccines now wreaking havoc across the globe.
On February 8, 1951,cervical cells were taken without consent from a 31-year-old African-American mother of five, who died of cancer on October 4, 1951.The cell line was found to be remarkably durable and prolific. These cells taken from Henrietta Lacks by Cell biologist George Otto Gey would be kept alive and developed into an immortal cell line. These cells and those of an aborted baby boy from 1966 have been cloned millions of times and used to grow the vaccines now wreaking havoc across the globe.
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