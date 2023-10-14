💥The IDF have reported the elimination of militants responsible for the attack on the "Nature Party Festival."
It is reported that airstrikes targeted the operational headquarters of the militants and destroyed a high-ranking member of HAMAS, Merad Abu Merad, who, according to Israel, was responsible for the massacre in Kibbutz Re'im. Dozens of militants who participated in the attack were also eliminated.
