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FETAL RISK WHISTLEBLOWER OBGYN DOCTOR "THE VACCINE INCREASED THE DEATH RATE 25 FOLD IN 10 MONTHS"
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191 views • December 30, 2021
Almosthome: NOW THATS A TRUE DOCTOR RIGHT THERE…. AND THEY ARE SADLY A DYING BREED!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR BRAVERY AND CONVICTION TO DO WHAT IS RIGHT IN THE FACE OF THREATS OF LOOSING YOUR CAREER!! MAY OUR HEAVENLY FATHER BLESS AND PROTECT THIS MAN!!
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