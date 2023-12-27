Create New Account
ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Wednesday 12/27/23 • GENERAL FLYNN & CLAY CLARK - OBAMA: FREE SPEECH IS "RAW SEWAGE" • Infowars
Ron Gibson Channel
Published a day ago

ALEX JONES RETURNS! WWIII, COLLAPSING BORDERS, THE GREAT AWAKENING, IT’S ALL GOING DOWN — THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST-WATCH/SHARE TRANSMISSION!

The already mass awakening has now exploded as displaced hordes of illegal aliens invade small villages to mountain towns as a result of globalist policies.

General Michael Flynn will also join Alex Jones in studio to lay out the globalists' plans for humanity in 2024 and the dangers of Word War 3 -- tune in and share this link!


#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson

