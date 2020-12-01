© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The GUARANTEED Solution to the BLM Antifa Problem Facing America- Happy Everyone!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
201 views • December 01, 2020
With Chants of "death to America" in Oakland CA and other locales, BLM Antifa With their rioting, hatred, and destruction, Are becoming a real problem for the USA.
In addition to politicians such as Oregon governor Kate Brown, Congressman Jerry Nadler, And presidential contenders Joe Biden + Kamala Harris refusing to recognize their existence or to call out there violence, it leaves the private citizen to come up with a solution to the problem.
Here we discuss bribing them with a little cash, and sending them on their way to where their death to America chance will be warmly received, or, they are desire and love of communism and Marxism.
Iran + North Korea Could be easily bribed to take these discontent citizens of the United States for their own.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
In addition to politicians such as Oregon governor Kate Brown, Congressman Jerry Nadler, And presidential contenders Joe Biden + Kamala Harris refusing to recognize their existence or to call out there violence, it leaves the private citizen to come up with a solution to the problem.
Here we discuss bribing them with a little cash, and sending them on their way to where their death to America chance will be warmly received, or, they are desire and love of communism and Marxism.
Iran + North Korea Could be easily bribed to take these discontent citizens of the United States for their own.
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.