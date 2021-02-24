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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #311: BRIAN FESTA Founder of wethepatriotsusa.org 2/22/2021
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0 view • February 24, 2021
#TuneIn2InTune Live Tonight on @PatriotsInTune the place where music, laughter & politics collide! Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels Jones.
Tonight’s special guest: Brian Festa Founder of wethepatriotsusa.org
ABOUT - We The Patriots USA - In a time when all of the things we hold most dear–faith, family, health, truth, and freedom–are under constant attack, there is no choice but to stand up and take back our country. We will not remain silent while tyrants are working overtime to strip us of our inalienable rights for WE ARE PATRIOTS. Are you? Patriots unite!
PATRIOTS IN TUNE is a talk show dedicated to protecting free speech & the right to uncensored political dialogue. Our discussions push against propaganda & disinformation campaigns that sway political opinions & create division within our communities.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00pm-11:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm-2:00pm EST
Donate To Us via PayPal Here:
paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us via Patreon Here:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Tonight’s special guest: Brian Festa Founder of wethepatriotsusa.org
ABOUT - We The Patriots USA - In a time when all of the things we hold most dear–faith, family, health, truth, and freedom–are under constant attack, there is no choice but to stand up and take back our country. We will not remain silent while tyrants are working overtime to strip us of our inalienable rights for WE ARE PATRIOTS. Are you? Patriots unite!
PATRIOTS IN TUNE is a talk show dedicated to protecting free speech & the right to uncensored political dialogue. Our discussions push against propaganda & disinformation campaigns that sway political opinions & create division within our communities.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00pm-11:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm-2:00pm EST
Donate To Us via PayPal Here:
paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us via Patreon Here:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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