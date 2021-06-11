© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1964 Interview - Man Given 'TIME TRAVEL FORMULA' by Galactic Visitor
Follow
1
Share
Report
61 views • June 11, 2021
Thanks to Jetson White where he uploaded this old video to YouTube recently. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKvWBmpr4ak&;ab_channel=DNAAWAKENINGDNAAWAKENINGVerified
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
This is an interview with George Van Tassel who ran a remote airport in Landers, California. At about 2:00 AM one night he was awakened. He meet an alien in 1953 named Solgonda and was beamed up on his saucer shaped ship. Solgonda was the scout ship operator with 3 others, from the mother ship. George was given the formula for a time machine and said that it was (F = 1/T), F is frequency and T is period of time. George Van Tassell claimed to have received telepathically channeled messages from an extraterrestrial being named Ashtar in 1952 the year before this happened. Soon after and still today others claim to be channeled by Ashtar Commander. George begin working on Time Travel experimentation after meeting this space traveler. From the information he gathered, he created a structure in the California desert called the Integratron, based on Tesla research and a few others. It is 38' high and 58' in diameter. The dome is an electrostatic magnetic generator and the fields generated by this machine encompass its entire structure. There are no nails, bolts or metal. It is all wood construction, with 16 glued and laminated spines held together like a Chinese puzzle by one ton of concrete at its apex. It was to reverse the aging process and was more than a electrodynamic machine. The purpose of the Integratron is the rejuvenation of the human body, similar to recharging a battery, and basic research in time travel. He worked on it for 18 years. Just before his work was completed with it's first test, he died suddenly of a heart attack in February 1978. George Van Tassel’s proprietary electronic equipment, notes and diagrams disappeared from the property shortly after his death and have not surfaced to date. Possibly he was killed and his work was stolen by the government, familiar story. His FBI file was classified, some may still be. Here is the Gov. FBI vault that is available. https://vault.fbi.gov/george-van-tassel/george-van-tassel-part-01-of-01/view
George Van Tassel started a publication. Here is the archive list of all the Integratron publications starting in October 1953 through December 1979. They all have bits of good and fascinating info. https://www.integratron.com/history-about/
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
This is an interview with George Van Tassel who ran a remote airport in Landers, California. At about 2:00 AM one night he was awakened. He meet an alien in 1953 named Solgonda and was beamed up on his saucer shaped ship. Solgonda was the scout ship operator with 3 others, from the mother ship. George was given the formula for a time machine and said that it was (F = 1/T), F is frequency and T is period of time. George Van Tassell claimed to have received telepathically channeled messages from an extraterrestrial being named Ashtar in 1952 the year before this happened. Soon after and still today others claim to be channeled by Ashtar Commander. George begin working on Time Travel experimentation after meeting this space traveler. From the information he gathered, he created a structure in the California desert called the Integratron, based on Tesla research and a few others. It is 38' high and 58' in diameter. The dome is an electrostatic magnetic generator and the fields generated by this machine encompass its entire structure. There are no nails, bolts or metal. It is all wood construction, with 16 glued and laminated spines held together like a Chinese puzzle by one ton of concrete at its apex. It was to reverse the aging process and was more than a electrodynamic machine. The purpose of the Integratron is the rejuvenation of the human body, similar to recharging a battery, and basic research in time travel. He worked on it for 18 years. Just before his work was completed with it's first test, he died suddenly of a heart attack in February 1978. George Van Tassel’s proprietary electronic equipment, notes and diagrams disappeared from the property shortly after his death and have not surfaced to date. Possibly he was killed and his work was stolen by the government, familiar story. His FBI file was classified, some may still be. Here is the Gov. FBI vault that is available. https://vault.fbi.gov/george-van-tassel/george-van-tassel-part-01-of-01/view
George Van Tassel started a publication. Here is the archive list of all the Integratron publications starting in October 1953 through December 1979. They all have bits of good and fascinating info. https://www.integratron.com/history-about/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.