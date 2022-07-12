China Is Forcing 13 Million Into New Lockdown July 11, 2022

Jim Crenshaw





How many will die this time? Millions of Chinese residents were put in lockdown after a “new Covid surge” allegedly occurred using the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron as the reason. The Beijing government then instituted a city-wide vaccine mandate, only to repeal it a few days later. Chinese residents, however, continue to be locked down.

Keep in mind that western governments point to China as the example of how to handle Covid.





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