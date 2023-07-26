Create New Account
The U.S. Government is Preparing for a Cataclysm from Space!
Published 13 hours ago

John Moore, retired private investigator, describes the content of his presentation at the Red Pill Expo, to be held in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 Aug 12-13. His topic is Planet X, the much debated errant planet of our Solar System that has such an elongated orbit that it comes close to Earth only every few thousand years. But, oh my, what havoc it causes when it does. Mr. Moore says that he has it from government sources that this threat is taken VERY seriously and that extensive preparations have already been made for top officials to survive underground while most of us will be swept away. Information about the Red Pill Expo at https://redpillexpo.org/.

planet xjohn moorered pill expodes moinesreset of civilization

