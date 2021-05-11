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Vaccine Pass / Freedom Pass / City Pass = Hello Dictatorship!
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63 views • May 11, 2021
The Vaccine Passport a.k.a Freedom Pass a.k.a City Pass IS NOT about the vaccine, IS NOT about the virus. It is ONLY about creating a chinese style COMMUNIST DICTATORSHIP with a SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE system.
Naomi Wolf: “Vaccine passports sound like a fine thing if you don’t know what those platforms can do. I’m CEO of a tech company, I understand what this platform does. It’s not about the vaccine, it’s not about the virus, it’s about data. And once this rolls out you don’t have a choice about being part of the system. What people have to understand is that any other functionality can be loaded onto that platform with no problem at all.”
UK Vaccine Passports To Be Rolled Out WITHIN DAYS
https://summit.news/2021/04/22/report-uk-vaccine-passports-to-be-rolled-out-within-days/
Naomi Wolf: Mandatory Vaccine Passport Could Lead To The End Of Human Liberty In The West
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/03/29/naomi_wolf_mandatory_vaccine_passport_could_lead_to_end_of_human_liberty_in_the_west.html
China Demands to be in Charge of Global ‘Vaccine Passport’ System
https://theohiostar.com/2021/03/15/china-demands-to-be-in-charge-of-global-vaccine-passport-system/
Naomi Wolf: “Vaccine passports sound like a fine thing if you don’t know what those platforms can do. I’m CEO of a tech company, I understand what this platform does. It’s not about the vaccine, it’s not about the virus, it’s about data. And once this rolls out you don’t have a choice about being part of the system. What people have to understand is that any other functionality can be loaded onto that platform with no problem at all.”
UK Vaccine Passports To Be Rolled Out WITHIN DAYS
https://summit.news/2021/04/22/report-uk-vaccine-passports-to-be-rolled-out-within-days/
Naomi Wolf: Mandatory Vaccine Passport Could Lead To The End Of Human Liberty In The West
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/03/29/naomi_wolf_mandatory_vaccine_passport_could_lead_to_end_of_human_liberty_in_the_west.html
China Demands to be in Charge of Global ‘Vaccine Passport’ System
https://theohiostar.com/2021/03/15/china-demands-to-be-in-charge-of-global-vaccine-passport-system/
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