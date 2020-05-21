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Make a Stylish and Protective Face Mask with Metal Nose Bridge
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19 views • May 21, 2020
This stylish and protective face mask features a pocket opening at the bottom for a "melt blown face mask filter material" to be inserted. It also incorporates a metal nose bridge for a gapless fit around your nose. The outside is made from a decorative Sunbrella Spectrum fabric, available in multiple colors from Sailrite. While the inside is made from a spun bonded fabric which is a non-woven polypropylene material. A 1/4" elastic band is used to fasten the mask around your ears for quick fitting and removal.
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