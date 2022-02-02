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Wim Hof breathing for Asthma and COPD sufferers. 30, 45 and 55 second holds with recovery gaps
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389 views • February 02, 2022
Wim Hof breathing for Asthma and COPD sufferers. 30, 45 and 55 second holds with recovery gaps. For those suffering with lung issues and breathing problems this routine will help to improve lung capacity over time all owing the user to gradually improve the lung condition and reverse decline.
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