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Watch Battle Droid Shoot Down Rockets Out of The Sky
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90 views • June 08, 2021
"These blast points, too accurate for Sand-people only Imperial battle droids are so precise." This is video provided by an Infowarrior that shows Iron Dome battle droids shooting Hamas rockets out of the sky.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bea46e16738c7016124612
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bea46e16738c7016124612
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