© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[VOSTFR] Shadowgate 2.0 Le complexe industriel des fausses nouvelles.
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • June 17, 2021
✅ Vidéo originale
https://youtu.be/WqBU8EyPSh8
✅ Millie Weaver
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCglVbeKF9JGMCt-RTUAW_TQ
✅ Regarder la première partie de Shadowgate
https://odysee.com/@Miniver:4/VOSTFR-SHADOWGATE-Ce-quils-ne-veulent-pas-que-vous-voyiez-Documentaire-hd:9
https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:4/VOSTFR-SHADOWGATE-Ce-quils-ne-veulent-pas-que-vous-voyiez-Documentaire-hd:9
✅ Liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://justpaste.it/7bl8t
Travail en coopération avec l'admin de la chaine, Shining Soul.
Pour continuer à me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
☑️ https://t.me/miniver1984
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984
Me soutenir sur Tipeee ou paypal
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
☑️ https://www.miniver1984.com
📧 [email protected]
https://youtu.be/WqBU8EyPSh8
✅ Millie Weaver
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCglVbeKF9JGMCt-RTUAW_TQ
✅ Regarder la première partie de Shadowgate
https://odysee.com/@Miniver:4/VOSTFR-SHADOWGATE-Ce-quils-ne-veulent-pas-que-vous-voyiez-Documentaire-hd:9
https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:4/VOSTFR-SHADOWGATE-Ce-quils-ne-veulent-pas-que-vous-voyiez-Documentaire-hd:9
✅ Liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://justpaste.it/7bl8t
Travail en coopération avec l'admin de la chaine, Shining Soul.
Pour continuer à me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
☑️ https://t.me/miniver1984
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984
Me soutenir sur Tipeee ou paypal
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
☑️ https://www.miniver1984.com
📧 [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.