China Endures Extreme Weather. Xinjiang Sees First Snowfall While Other Regions Suffer From Heatwave

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https://gnews.org/post/p1csv8790
08/24/2022 Spotlight on China: While other regions across China still have to endure hot weather, many mountainous areas in the Altai region of Xinjiang saw their first snowfall in the early morning of August 20. It is very rare to see snow at this time