The Antichrist Vanguard

OUR MINISTRY

Our ministry is based in the Sacramento area of California and consists of two different operations. The first is the local church called Resurrection Life of Jesus Church. The second is our mission organization, European-American Evangelistic Crusades, Inc.

As a pastor and president I have led our work since 1969. Prior to this I was a member of a Southern Baptist Church in Salt Lake City.

I have experienced the mighty move of God known as “The Jesus People,” when hundreds of thousands of hippies were saved and baptized in the Holy Spirit and fanned out over the world to share Jesus. The Calvary Chapel denomination was born from this outpouring of the Holy Spirit.

I have experienced the mighty power of God in Kathryn Kuhlman meetings. I have worked in three Billy Graham crusades as a counselor. I also attended numerous conventions of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship under the leadership of Demos Shakarian, whom I had the pleasure of meeting. I had the privilege of attending a three day seminar with David Wilkerson and receiving personal ministry from him.

I have lived through the Vietnam War, two Gulf Wars, and the war in Afghanistan. I have been attacked by people from the occult such as witches, Satanists and Freemasons. I have been stalked by the FBI, CIA, Swedish security police (SAPO), and the Israeli Mossad.

God had used me to start two churches, both of which were destroyed by the powers of Satan. The third, Resurrection Life of Jesus Church, has lost its facilities on three separate occasions to infighting. But I am still standing and will continue to stand until God takes me home.

The Holy Spirit instructed me to begin accumulating a library in the 1970’s about the coming World Government. This was long before the Internet was known. I have a large number of filing cabinets filled with information from this time until 1990.

The Lord told me to visit used bookstores and purchase books on secular and Christian history, along with biographies of hundreds of prominent Christian leaders and laypeople.

A friend of the ministry inherited a large sum of money a few years ago and donated a portion with the instruction to upgrade our webcasting equipment. We renovated the lighting system and started the process of replacing the existing camera system. Due to lack of time and manpower, we have expensive cameras simply sitting in boxes and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. We are hopelessly bogged down and the reason is, we do not have the manpower to further the ministry.

CAN YOU HELP?

What are you doing with your life? What life cycle are you in? Are you living just for yourself and your family? Do you have talents that can be used in the Kingdom of God?

What are you going to say when your time on earth comes to an end and you stand before Jesus in heaven? All the things that you did for yourself will be left behind. How many souls have you won for Jesus? How many demons were cast out because of you? How many people have been healed because of your prayers?

This ministry is a hardcore combat unit in the Army of God. We don’t peddle cotton candy that tastes good but has no nutritional value. We are looking for a few good men and women who are willing to be trained to fight the Devil. We are looking for good men and women to serve alongside us. Now is the time to enlist and fight! There will be plenty of time in heaven to rest. Please contact us if you are interested.

Read the Whole Article: https://eaec.org/desk/2021/07-11-2021.htm

From the Desk of John Torell

July 11, 2021

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