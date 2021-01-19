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Doctor Drops Bombshell About 5G Technology Dangers At Congressional Hearing
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626 views • January 19, 2021
Doctor Drops Bombshell About 5G Technology Dangers At Congressional Hearing

Plus, 5G is a big concern right now! It’s important to know how to protect ourselves.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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