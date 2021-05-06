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Multi-Shack, 4 x 8 Homeless or Emergency plywood structure (low sound, up speaker)
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223 views • May 06, 2021
The Multi-shack is a 1-person, stand-up shelter that can be made with 6 panels of plywood or particle-board. It is 4 x 8 feet in size, and can be built with a strong pointed wood roof, or a weaker corrugated-plastic Quonset-hut design top. 1 solar panel and car battery can provide 12V electric for lights and computer use.
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