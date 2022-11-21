Denmark’s Largest Pension Fund Has Cut Its Investments in Two Chinese Companies

https://gnews.org/articles/529812
Summary：11/20/2022 Denmark's largest pension fund PFA has cut its investments in Anta Sports and Li Ning, and it is evaluating other Chinese holdings as the investment risk is growing in the country.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.