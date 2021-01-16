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The Straits of Corona; "Best" Course- Deaths or Economic Destruction (The Hydra + Whirlpool)- April Prediction
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20 views • January 16, 2021
Leaders are between a rock and a hard place regarding Corona Virus strategy. Borrowing from Homer and Greek Mythology, we have to chart the best the "Best" Course to Chart for Immediate Deaths of the immuno-comprised vs. Economic Destruction.
#corona #chartingacourse #gametheory
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#corona #chartingacourse #gametheory
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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