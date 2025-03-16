Throwback ‘Slow strangulation by overregulation’ – Musk on stifling EU bureaucracy - WELT, Jan 28, 2025

THROWBACK: ‘Slow strangulation by overregulation’ – Musk on stifling EU bureaucracy

“EU headquarters in Brussels is essentially a giant CATHEDRAL TO BUREAUCRACY,” he said, adding that, in fact, Europe needs government efficiency more than the US does.

Adding:

Chaos and cockroaches – the new normal for US federal workers

After working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, NASA employees, just a mile from the US Capitol, returned to dismal office conditions when President Donald Trump ordered all federal workers back full-time, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

🪳“It’s complete chaos at NASA headquarters,” said the president of the International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers, which represents 8,000 federal NASA workers. “There were cockroaches on the floors and bugs coming out of the faucets.”

🪳Federal employees have struggled to secure desks, with staffers at US Citizenship and Immigration Services even dubbing the search “THE HUNGER GAMES.”

🪳The US Food and Drug Administration informed staff this week that it cannot guarantee desks or parking for the 18,000 employees expected to return on Monday.

🪳An IRS human resources official in California was reportedly told to work in a supply closet.