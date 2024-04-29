Create New Account
Kann Europa überleben? [FTAOL]
channel image
From Truth And Other Lies
5 Subscribers
2 views
Published 20 days ago

Podcast

Andreas spricht sehr deutlich über die Probleme von Europa und über die Anti-Weiß Agenda.

Die Augen verschließen und sich ausradieren zu lassen, weil es derzeit im Trend liegt, ist keine Lösung.

Die Lösung ist, dass sich jeder auf seiner Weise verweigert und diesem kranken System jegliche Energie entzieht.

Macht was draus, Andreas hat vorgelegt und wir sind nun am Zug!

Keywords
russiapodcastholocaustagenda2030germanylivestreamcoronadeutschlandanti whitekommunismusglobalismusrusslandrevisiondemokratie

